Mare Maritime, A Leading shipping Company based out of Singapore plans to launch their operations in India

New Delhi: Mare Maritime, A Leading name in the shipping industry is planning to launch their operations in India. The Vessels will be flagged in Singapore which will be used for developing countries where the demand is very high from the Airline industry, Infrastructure development, soap industry, domestic consumption, vehicle and consumer industry.

In the coming months, the company is planning to open their offices in India. With the establishment of office in India i.e. Delhi and Mumbai in the coming months, apart from using vessels from Mare Maritime for load and discharge of usable products, it will also help in boost of the Indian market financially, socially and giving economic growth by giving jobs to 20,000 – 30,000 people which will also include infrastructure and ancillary services like warehousing, local agency, bunkering, vessel accounting, placement and training.

The company owned by Captain Rohit Kapur who has a history of working in the oil & energy industry the CEO and the founder of Mare Maritime, incorporated in May 2014 a leading shipping company which provides quality and value to their stakeholders through the efficient, cost effective, safe and environmentally responsible management of the ships. The company is based out of Singapore.

Captain Rohit Kapur has developed skills in International Shipping & Tanker Chartering, Leadership and Maritime Ship Asset Management which includes commercial and operational aspects also. With a dual Executive MBA degree focussed in shipping, offshore and finance from Narayan Technological University and Norwegian School of Management, Norway, he has also done advanced diploma in nautical science and maritime transportation from Singapore polytechnic.