Marie Claire Paris Expands its Presence in Hyderabad with the Launch of 3 New Salons

Marie Claire Paris Salon and Wellness have expanded its presence in Hyderabad with the launch of 3 new salons in Gachibowli, Manikonda, and Kukatpally. The French lifestyle brand presently has 5 salons prominently located in high street zones and premium retail hubs in the city. Marie Claire Paris salon has over the years won the hearts of over 50,000 plus delighted patrons who visit the salons regularly to get pampered and experience the best-in-class services at pocket-friendly prices.

Announcing the launch, Vandana Bhardwaj, Director, Marie Claire Salon & Wellness India said, “We are extremely delighted to launch 3 new Marie Claire Salon & Wellness centres in Hyderabad. With this, we now have 8 operational salons in the city that offer a wide range of specialized high-end services. Hyderabad is one of the most promising markets for Marie Claire and we find customers here are inclined toward the best beauty practices. We will proactively respond to their demands in this market by delivering wonderful experiences consistently”.

The unisex Salon chain follows a Parisian culture, designed by Marie Claire’s artistic team in Paris with contrasting colors and lights which make the atmosphere very bright. The design team has used light color shades to present a natural, soothing, and relaxing ambiance. The salon boasts of a global look, slick ambiance, excellent hygiene practices, premium fashionable services, and professionally trained beauty experts.

The salon offers creative haircuts, refreshing hair spas, and enriching hair treatments to help overcome their hair & scalp problems as also explore the dazzling range of fashion colors for hair with our highly trained team of experts. Not to be left behind, the skin experts are always keen to pamper clients with an exotic range of facials and skin treatments to cater to all kinds of skin be it normal, oily, dry, or combination (both oily & dry) as well as sensitive. The beauty therapists are further trained in nail art as well as body therapy offering some of the most popular global massages.

Talented hair stylists and professionally trained beauty experts will treat your tresses, skin, and body, leaving you feeling great. Guests can also choose from creative styling techniques like Braids, Pin curls, and fancy hair updos. Some of the popular treatments include Anti-pollution face therapy for all skin types where natural plant ingredients are used to cleanse and purify the face. Another signature treatment is the hot stone therapy for ladies wherein flat stones are heated and kept over the desired points on the neck or back. This relaxes the nerves and makes the body energetic.