Marie Claire Paris launches its second salon in Lucknow

Marie Claire Paris has launched its second salon in Lucknow at Gomti Nagar. The French lifestyle brand forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector with the launch of its Salons, Just Nails studio, and Salon & Wellness centers. It presently operates in the cities of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, Patiala, and Lucknow. Mumbai-based B2C Network LLP is the exclusive licensee of Marie Claire Salon & Wellness as well as IIWA (School of Beauty, Makeup & Hair) in India.

Announcing the launch, Vandana Bhardwaj, Director, Marie Claire Salon & Wellness India said, “For generations, Marie Claire has captivated women with its smart, trendsetter, stylish and great appetite for life. The brand has over the years won the hearts of over 50,000 plus delighted patrons in India who visit the salons regularly to get pampered and experience the best-in-class services at pocket-friendly prices. It is an absolute pleasure to open our second salon in the wonderful city of Lucknow which is one of the most promising markets for beauty and wellness. We believe there will be a great degree of acceptance for our services in this region”.

Marie Claire salon and Wellness offers creative haircuts, refreshing hair spas, and enriching hair treatments to help overcome their hair & scalp problems as also explore the dazzling range of fashion colors for hair with the internationally trained team of experts. Not to be left behind, skin experts are always keen to pamper clients with an exotic range of facials, skin rejuvenation, and bridal makeup. Beauty therapists are further trained in nail art and body therapy offering some of the most popular global massages.

Marie Claire spans 28 markets, and engages and connects with more than 90 million women around the world. Fuelling the modern woman’s fast-paced, style-rich life, Marie Claire is her go-to guide to make a fashion and beauty statement.