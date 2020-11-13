Mark This Children’s Day with Premium, Eco-Friendly Stationery From SKOODLE, A ‘Make in India’ Initiative

Part of the Gujarat-based company Stone Sapphire, home brand SKOODLE has been steadily growing, manufacturing and distributing a wide range of art supplies, craft materials and eco-friendly stationery for children. Since its inception in 2014, the company has grown from strength and strength and has bagged the pan-India distribution rights of HASBRO, (Transformers, My Little Pony, Playdoh) a leading American producer of toys.

In addition, they also have the sole license for the stationery merchandise of Disney across India. Over the last few years, the company has had a remarkable expansion and operates under 4 pillars – OEM Manufacturing, Licensing, Distribution & Home Brand Skoodle. Stone Sapphire’s strong distribution network serves Modern trade, General trade & Online customer across India.

They offer an exhaustive range of top-quality stationery products that can be used in schools, colleges and offices and are crafted to meet the needs of students and professionals. Poised to extend its reach in brand management, distribution and marketing on a pan-India basis, sky indeed is the limit for SKOODLE and Stone Sapphire.

Having launched operations 7 years ago with one goal in mind, every child in India has excess to a safe product that is not only reasonably priced but helping children grow their mental strength and become more creative. Stone Sapphire has built an enviable sourcing and distribution network across India. Their in-house brand, SKOODLE has over this time, become the No.1 sustainable stationery brand in India. As their signature product, the eco pencil continues to garner admiration and adulation, they identified that there is a growing market for products such as recycled, wood-free pencils, and have developed and designed intricate products at affordable prices.

The company finds particular resonance with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives launched by the Government of India to propel the country on a path of resilience and self-sufficiency. As the Group Chairman, Stone Sapphire, Vic Rana, an alumnus of the Florida Institute of Technology and a true-blue nationalist who wants to contribute to the economic development of India said, “These initiatives are crucial for our country’s development and children’s future, we at Stone Sapphire offer our wholehearted support to the initiatives.

Proud to be “Vocal for local”, we are taking steps to reduce our dependence on imported products and have already started to build our resources in India. After understanding the potential of this country and the role it needs to play in the conservation of our environment, I established SKOODLE and thus began our journey of manufacturing and distributing our line of stationery products and accessories. Our first step to boost the ‘Make in India’ campaign was tying up with Hasbro and setting up local manufacturing for them in India.

Ultimately, our vision for the future is not limited only to our personal growth, it encompasses inclusive, sustainable, and substantial socio-economic development of the society, nation and the world at large. In the future, we plan to shift most of our manufacturing facilities to India while adopting more and more sustainable practices.”

Since SKOODLE is intimately linked to children, they recognised that Children’s Day, November the 14th, is the ideal occasion for them to spread their go-green message.