Marketing Firm Expands During Pandemic

New Age Marketing Inc. expands into Myrtle Beach, during pandemic company booms.

Myrtle Beach, SC : Expanding a market during a global pandemic sounded impossible 15 months ago, but New Age Marketing always finds a way to think outside of the box. As of March 15, 2021 New Age Marketing expanded its geographic footprint through its triumphant Exclusive Distribution Model (EDM) Dropship Campaign into Myrtle Beach, SC. While partnering with Fortune 500 clients the campaign has steered into big box retail chains in Myrtle Beach allowing consumers to be provided with the greatest promotions available at their favorite locations.

The Management Training program instated in New Age Marketing allows individuals to learn the basics of the EDM Dropship Campaign. New Age adapted through the global pandemic by implementing classroom and individualized trainings over Zoom, and also by providing hands-on training to encourage team members to grow their career, and understanding into an executive role. The fast pace culture gives the opportunity for entry level client representatives to take on marketing campaign management responsibilities with 2-4 weeks to help expand the campaign nationally.

“We are honored and beyond excited about our Junior Director Joseph Dixon for being part of the expansion team for the EDM Dropship Campaign into Myrtle Beach. He was able to complete our mentorship style program in a 7-month time frame, which is an outstanding proof of commitment and time-invested into our office and partners expectations.”

– Jared Poniatowski, CEO

While in the Management Training Program, Joe has had the opportunity to learn the day-to-day business operations, marketing, and sales best practices. Joe was also able to build a team of individuals into Account Managers, and be able to independently run client marketing campaigns in the Myrtle Beach market. The expansion will continue to help create many more jobs in Horry county and the nation.