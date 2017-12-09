Marketing Infrastructure and Petroleum Products availability in North Eastern Region

Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan held a review meeting on Marketing Infrastructure and availability of Petroleum products in North Eastern Region in Guwahati yesterday.

The meeting was attended by Ministers from Assam and Manipur, Senior Officials of the Ministry and representatives of all North-Eastern States. In the meeting, the current status of availability of Petroleum products and upcoming infrastructure projects in the region were reviewed.

Inputs on current product availability, problems encountered and suggestions to improve were shared by the participating States. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in his concluding remarks urged Oil Marketing Companies to step up the release of connections under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to cover all eligible households; to identify points for opening Extension counters to make LPG easily available in remote areas; promote the availability of 5Kg cylinders; to speed up the roll-out of City Gas Distribution to provide CNG/PNG connections and early completion of ongoing infrastructure projects to meet the requirement of products in the region.