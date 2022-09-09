MarketsandMarkets™ fast tracks growth for fresh graduates with the ‘Campus to Analyst’ corporate training programme

New Delhi, September 9, 2022: MarketsandMarkets™ a revenue impact and advisory firm has introduced a ‘Campus to Analyst’’ corporate training program to fast-track the growth of freshers. The company is enabling fresh talent to accelerate their early career paths through comprehensive industry training and mentoring, helping recruits to transition smoothly from student to corporate life, from associates to analysts in barely six months.

The first batch commenced earlier this year as a pilot. 30 freshers were hired from reputed colleges like BITS Pilani, UPES and mentored for six months by senior team leads. Trainees have been absorbed by MarketsandMarkets™ as analysts at the end of the term, thereby fast-tracking their growth by 12 months. These young talented trainees are equipped with the right training and mentoring and their passion is fuelling the MarketsandMarkets™ talent story.

Sharing the idea behind the program, Sulakshana Patankar, Chief People Officer, MarketsandMarkets™ said “As on-campus recruitment starts this month, MarketsandMarkets™ will be back to hire the next batch, thereby making the ‘Campus to Analyst’ program an important part of its hiring strategy. The program brings to life our brand ethos of ‘GIVE’. Today’s generation wants to be able to envision themselves working for companies that offer phenomenal opportunities to create impact and align to their sense of purpose. Through the program, we wish to attract talent to not only work with us but grow and flourish exponentially.”