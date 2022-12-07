Marquardt Group expands in India, launches global Research & Development Center in Pune

Hyderabad/Pune, India, December 2022: Marquardt India, a leading manufacturer of electromechanical and electronic switches and switching systems for automobiles and other sectors opened its global R&D center in Pune today. The center with skilled engineers is well-equipped to cater to the demands of global and local automotive customers. Dr. Harald Marquardt, Chief Executive Officer of the Marquardt Group, and Mr. Vishal Narvekar, Managing Director of Marquardt India Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated the new R&D center.

India is a very significant market for Marquardt

On the Inauguration of the R&D center, Dr. Harald Marquardt, Chief Executive Officer of the Management Board of the Marquardt Group said, “We are celebrating a very special premiere in the 97-year history of the Marquardt company: never before have we set two such major milestones in one country in just one week, as we inaugurate our new R&D center today and tomorrow we will do the groundbreaking ceremony of Marquardt India’s production plant at Talegaon. India is a very significant market for the Marquardt group and we have been working hard to develop our presence here. With this cutting-edge facility, we will increase our competitiveness and R&D capabilities not only in the Indian market but also globally. With our clients at the center of all we do, we will continue developing industry-leading products and services to meet their highest demands. Our investment in India is a clear and everlasting commitment to the country”.

Creation of several hundred new jobs

He further added, “Tomorrow we will start the next construction project in India: At Talegaon, we are investing in a state-of-the-art plant that will be completed as early as mid-2024. On a total area of more than 5 acres, we will accommodate production and electronics manufacturing as well as logistics, training rooms, and a nice staff restaurant.

We will create several hundred more jobs. Above all, we will be even closer to our customers, offer them greater added value, and continue to grow”.

The company has invested more than 100 crore rupees in the new R&D facility. The R&D center is spread across approximately 300,000 square feet and is located in Hinjewadi Phase 3, Pune. More than 450 highly-skilled engineers in the automotive domain are committed to serving global and local automotive customers for the Marquardt Group. The team develops solutions for electrically driven vehicles, as well as entry and authorization systems and human-machine interfaces for cars, trucks, and off-road vehicles.

Mr. Vishal Narvekar, Managing Director at Marquardt India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited to inaugurate our new R&D Center in Pune. The new dedicated building will enable us to harness modern technology to produce products of the future. For us, the new R&D Center in Pune is much more than just a new facility. It is a true milestone in the Marquardt Group’s decades of successful development in India. With our investments in the new R&D center and state-of-the-art plant, we will be able to create more employment opportunities in India. We currently employ over 450 people and have space for more than double the number at our new R&D center in Pune”.

Marquardt India, which adheres to global quality standards for products and services, has a broad capability to develop highly complex mechatronics products with Autosar and model-based software that meet the highest functional safety and advanced cyber security standards. Apart from India, the company has R&D centers in the United States, Germany, Romania, and China.

Solutions for electrically powered vehicles

Along with its traditional business, the company intends to launch a completely new product area for its Indian operations. It will be developing the assembly of battery management systems for electrically powered vehicles at the new R&D center, which is now one of the largest projects in the Marquardt world. The company intends to contribute to the “electrified future” in accordance with the government’s “Make in India” initiative. In addition to the automotive business, Marquardt India anticipates significant future prospects in electrically powered two-wheelers and off-road vehicles.

Look inside the cockpit of the future – with the Marquardt DemoCar at the grand opening of the R&D center visitors had the opportunity to experience the latest operation, control, and electrification innovations by looking inside the cockpit of

the future. In the driver’s seat of the DemoCar 2.0, Marquardt also demonstrated new materials together with intelligent light solutions that open up new realms of functional and ambient possibilities. The LED animation also has assistance functions such as warning lights or collision control and signals various engine states as well as the temperature level in the cabin.