Marquez stuns with third front row in three races

June 11, 2023 Neel Achary Business 0

MotoGP 2023 Round 6, Gran Premio d’Italia

Italy, June 11, 2023: Another phenomenal front-row performance from Marc Marquez was converted into a safe seventh place in a tense Sprint at the Italian GP.

Repsol Honda Team Rider Marc Marquez in ItalianGP

Marc Marquez’s incredible run of Qualifying form continued as the eight-time World Champion produced his third front row from three appearances. As just one of two riders under the 1’45 barrier, Marquez was only bested by home hero Francesco Bagnaia with 0.078s splitting the pair. The performance surprised even Marquez himself, who was delighted with the front row.

Weather forecasts and dark clouds had loomed overhead for much of the day at the Autodromo Internazionale Del Mugello and spints of rain would make a brief appearance in the Sprint race. Defending an early attack from Jack Miller into Turn 1, Marquez held onto his second place as the 11-lap Sprint began. Spots of localized rain in the opening laps would bunch up the top ten and send the Italian crowd into a frenzy as they battled.

A small moment of contact between Miller and Marquez saw the #93 run wide, losing touch with the top five and settling in to chase down Miller in the battle for sixth. Less than 0.2s split the pair as they crossed the line, Marquez taking seventh place and content with the result which matched his pre-race predictions.

Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team will have another chance to battle around the 5.5 kilometres of the Mugello circuit on Sunday, June 11 as the Gran Premio d’Italia is scheduled for 14:00 Local Time.

Marc Marquez (seventh)

“The front row earlier today was really unexpected; this was a really positive point from today but we remained realistic about our targets. Today’s result in the Sprint was not a surprise, it’s what I was expecting before the day began. I tried to put together the perfect race and to stay right there in the group, waiting for an opportunity. We had a moment with Miller, it was nothing strange, just racing, but from that moment I lost a lot of positions and worked on rebuilding my race. Let’s see what will happen tomorrow.”

 

Italian GP – Sprint Race

Pos. Rider Num Nation Points Team Constructor Time/Gap
1 BAGNAIA FRANCESCO 1 ITA 12 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 19’41.183
2 BEZZECCHI MARCO 72 ITA 9 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 0.368
3 MARTIN JORGE 89 SPA 7 Pramac Racing Ducati 0.952
4 ZARCO JOHANN 5 FRA 6 Pramac Racing Ducati 1.009
5 MARINI LUCA 10 ITA 5 Mooney VR46 Racing Team Ducati 3.668
6 MILLER JACK 43 AUS 4 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 3.772
7 MARQUEZ MARC 93 SPA 3 Repsol Honda Team Honda 3.905
8 ESPARGARO ALEIX 41 SPA 2 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 6.062
9 BASTIANINI ENEA 23 ITA 1 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 6.431
10 QUARTARARO FABIO 20 FRA 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 6.458
11 BINDER BRAD 33 RSA 0 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 6.672
12 OLIVEIRA MIGUEL 88 POR 0 RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 7.93
13 VINALES MAVERICK 12 SPA 0 Aprilia Racing Aprilia 9.022
14 DI GIANNANTONIO FABIO 49 ITA 0 Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati 11.508
15 PIRRO MICHELE 51 ITA 0 Ducati Lenovo Team Ducati 14.344
16 MORBIDELLI FRANCO 21 ITA 0 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 16.666
17 NAKAGAMI TAKAAKI 30 JPN 0 LCR Honda Honda 16.725
18 SAVADORI LORENZO 32 ITA 0 Aprilia Racing Test Team Aprilia 17.247
19 FERNANDEZ RAUL 25 SPA 0 RNF MotoGP Team Aprilia 21.596
20 FERNANDEZ AUGUSTO 37 SPA 0 Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing KTM 35.212
21 FOLGER JONAS 94 GER 0 Tech3 GASGAS Factory Racing KTM 46.189
22 RINS ALEX 42 SPA DNF LCR Honda Honda DNF
23 MARQUEZ ALEX 73 SPA DNF Team Gresini Racing MotoGP Ducati DNF
About Neel Achary 17481 Articles
Neel Achary is the editor of Business News This Week. He has been covering all the business stories, economy, and corporate stories.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn