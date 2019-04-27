Marriott International Brings Chef Heston Blumenthal To India For The Third Installment Of Masters Of Marriott

Marriott International Inc. is all set to bring down the master of scientific cooking, Chef Heston Blumenthal to India this week as part of their Masters of Marriott program, presented by American Express. Chef will be visiting Mumbai and Delhi and hosting an array of distinctive culinary experiences in the country. During his time here, chef will be revealing the secrets behind his distinguished multi-sensory culinary creations, sharing insights on his acclaimed cooking techniques and unveiling one of his signature dishes.

The arrival of Chef Heston Blumenthal with Masters of Marriott is yet another initiative taken by Marriott International to celebrate the pursuit of consistent innovation and excellence in the world of F&B. While in India, Chef will be curating meal experiences using some of his signature cooking techniques in Mumbai at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar on 20 April 2019 and in Delhi at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity on 21 April 2019.

Commenting on his upcoming visit to the country Chef Heston Blumenthal said, “I am really excited to visit India for Masters of Marriott with Marriott International. I look forward to discovering the culture and enjoying the cuisine. The country’s diverse culinary strength has always amazed me and I can’t wait to experience some authentic Indian dishes. While in India, I will also be curating dinners in Mumbai and Delhi that will include few of my signature dishes.”

Commenting on the association with Chef Heston Blumenthal, Neeraj Govil, Area Vice President, Marriott International, South Asia, said, “We are delighted to associate with the culinary alchemist, Chef Heston Blumenthal and we look forward to his arrival in India with Masters of Marriott. With F&B continuing to be one of our greatest strengths, the association between global chefs and our culinary experts at Marriott ensures that an array of enriching experiences await our guests and culinary enthusiasts wherever they go.”

Manoj Adlakha, CEO – American Express Banking Corp., India, elaborated on the brand’s association with the initiative, “At American Express, we are passionate about providing memorable experiences to our Cardmembers. Our Cardmembers are highly engaged with elevated food and dining platforms, so we focus on enabling access to new and exciting culinary events. We are thrilled to partner with “Masters of Marriott” and bring Chef Heston Blumenthal to India for the first time ever! Making it even more special, Chef Heston will curate a Private Centurion Lunch in Mumbai and Delhi as a personalized event for our Cardmembers.”

Launched in early 2019, Masters of Marriott is a pursuit of excellence in the field of gastronomy. Through this initiative, Marriott International Inc has hosted legendary chefs such as Marco Pierre White and Julien Royer in India. In the coming months, the brand will continue to host such exclusive experiences for its guests, including ticketed events, masterclasses and meet-and-greets with globally renowned culinary experts.