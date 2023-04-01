Marrow announces the exit of its Founder, Dr. Deepu Sebin

Mumbai: Marrow, India’s leading healthcare education & training platform, announced that the founder, Dr. Deepu Sebin has officially resigned from the company in all capacities. Vineet Bagri, who has worked with Dr. Deepu Sebin for three years as the Business Head, is appointed by the Board as the CEO of the company. Dr. Deepu plans to move on to investing and advisory roles in healthcare after taking a short break.

This transition has been under process since last year, where Dr. Deepu and Mr. Vineet have worked together to set up a solid foundation of people, processes, and new goals along with the Board to ensure complete operational stability.

During his tenure, Dr. Deepu has made significant strides in advancing evidence-based practice and promoting a culture of continuous learning in medicine. Marrow, a product of DailyRounds, is a leading platform used by over 80% medical students in India to supplement their medical education and improve their clinical skills.

“We are immensely grateful for Dr. Deepu’s contributions to our team and the healthcare industry as a whole,” said Vineet Bagri, the current CEO of DailyRounds and Marrow. “His expertise and dedication have been invaluable to us, and we will miss his leadership dearly. However, we are excited to see what Dr. Deepu will build next and we know that he will continue to make a positive impact in the healthcare industry.”

Dr. Deepu Sebin has been recognized as a leading healthcare thought leader and entrepreneur in India, and his contributions to the healthcare industry have been widely acknowledged. His vision and leadership have helped to shape the future of healthcare education and training in India and have inspired many to pursue careers in healthcare.