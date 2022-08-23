Mars Wrigley India Appoints Meghal Sheth as CFO, India

Bangalore, 23 August 2022: Mars Wrigley has announced the appointment of Meghal Sheth as Chief Financial Officer for India. He will report to Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager (GM), Mars Wrigley, India.

Kalpesh Parmar, Country GM, Mars Wrigley India, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Meghal back into the India business after spending 4 years as Regional Finance Director managing FP&A and Supply Finance for Global Emerging Markets region in MW segment. We are a purpose-led growth company with a dynamic and capable talent pool, and we are excited for Meghal to help define and enable our plans in India, as we continue to innovate and create products that our consumers love. His experience of the business and culture of Mars along with strong regional experience around managing complex and volatile emerging markets and outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team. I wish him all the success in this new assignment.”

A seasoned member of Mars Wrigley’s finance organization, Meghal comes with significant financial executive experience in the FMCG sector. He had joined the erstwhile Wrigley India in 2015, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and subsequently led the seamless integration of the chocolate and confectionary businesses in India following the global merger of Mars, Incorporated and Wrigley. During his Wrigley India CFO tenure, he co-piloted the management team towards building a strong portfolio of products. He had also taken the role of stabilizing the India market as interim General Manager (GM) for six months, ensuring delivery of business-as-usual during the time of transition into Mars Wrigley Confectionary. In his role as Integration & Transformation Director, he completed Mars Wrigley integration in 100 days, first unit across Mars Inc to achieve this kind of success Most recently, he served as a Regional Finance Director managing performance management and supply finance for Global Emerging Markets (GEM) driving strong Value Creation for the region and served as a key member of GEM Finance Leadership Team.

“I feel super excited to join back Mars Wrigley India unit, which has not only been phenomenally successful in the past few years, but also has the potential for significant growth for many years to come, driven by the Purpose of creating better moments for consumers, customers, associates and communities. I feel privileged to serve Mars Wrigley India as CFO and partner Kalpesh & LT team in driving strong Value Creation through Quality Growth,” said Meghal Sheth, CFO, Mars Wrigley India.

Meghal is a certified Chartered Accountant & Company Secretary, with an MBA in Finance from SP Jain Institute of Management & Research. Prior to joining Mars, he worked for 14 years at Unilever, doing six different finance roles across India and global levels.

Meghal will be based in Gurgaon with his wife and two children.