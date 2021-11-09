Mars Wrigley’s legacy GALAXY® chocolate brand now made in India

Bangalore: In a significant milestone in its journey in India, Mars Wrigley, the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confections with iconic products like M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, ORBIT®, and SKITTLES®, is proud to announce the ‘made in India, for India’ journey for one of its most loved global iconic brands, GALAXY®.

With this launch, GALAXY®’ becomes the second legacy chocolate brand from Mars Wrigley’s portfolio to be locally produced in India, at its chocolate factory in Khed, Pune. SNICKERS® was the first brand to be made in India.

GALAXY®, which has redefined the chocolate experience since its inception in 1960, has been innovated and localized for Indian consumers using the GALAXY® signature recipe that delivers an elevated smooth chocolate experience. The signature chocolate-making recipe includes a new heat-stable formulation to give Indian consumers the same smooth creamy feel that the product is known and loved for. With this, India becomes the first market for Mars Wrigley to launch a fully heat robust GALAXY® portfolio and brings the same smooth chocolate experience across price points. Available at INR 10 and INR 20 in Smooth Milk and Crispy variants, India also becomes the first market globally to launch GALAXY® at Rs 10 with a portion size of 54 kcal.

Announcing the launch of the ‘made in India for India’ GALAXY® portfolio, Kalpesh R Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said, “At Mars Wrigley, our endeavour has been to bring iconic and quality chocolates into Indian households that will satisfy the Indian palate. Today, we are thrilled to announce the new GALAXY® made in India portfolio with the signature recipe that delivers an elevated smooth chocolate experience. GALAXY® is a global brand with 60 years of legacy, one of the largest chocolate brands, and the leading tablet brand in the world. The launch is in line with our objective of growing our tablet range in India, with the new GALAXY® portfolio which is fully heated robust, and brings the same smooth chocolate experience across price points starting at INR 10, giving consumers the choice to enjoy pure chocolate on different consumption occasions.

India is a key market for Mars Wrigley and we are committed to growing the category. We have been launching our globally loved legacy brands and innovating to develop a portfolio fit for India that includes variants at multiple price points. With consumers increasingly becoming discerning and looking for differentiated consumption experiences, we truly believe that with our local manufacturing facilities and innovation centre, we will be able to meet Indian consumers’ needs and continue to make our global brands relevant for the Indian market. And with a rigorous focus on safety, taste, and quality of our treats, we aim to create a billion better moments that make the world smile.”

With this significant milestone, GALAXY®, one of the world’s largest pure chocolate brands, will now be available in the Smooth Milk and Crispy range for INR 10 and 20, along with the existing INR 40 and above portfolio. The new GALAXY® will be available across traditional and modern retail outlets across the country.

Apart from GALAXY® and SNICKERS®, DOUBLEMINT®, ORBIT ®, BOOMER®, PIM POM®, SOLANO® and part of the SKITTLES® portfolio from Mars Wrigley’s gum and confectionery portfolio are also locally produced in India. Different variants have been developed exclusively for Indian consumers to cater to their diverse tastes and preferences, such as SNICKERS® Eggless variant, SNICKERS® Cashew, Almond, Butterscotch and Fruit, and Nut; DOUBLEMINT® Paanmint; ORBIT® Raw Mango, BOOMER® Burst in an orange-flavored powder-filled gum – the first of its kind globally, DOUBLEMINT® Ice Burst Candy and SKITTLES® assorted candies.