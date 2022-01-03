Martin Helda Scholarship for Entrepreneurs: the Bay Area Entrepreneur Gives Back

Martin Helda realizes that education is the key to success, but sometimes the financing is not easy to get. Combining academic challenges with a lack of funding can cause issues in one’s academic career. America is one of the places with high educational costs and this has discouraged many entrepreneurs from starting a business when they finish school. Martin Helda has a solution for the financial challenges facing the students in the US. He has decided to help students with a scholarship towards their degree in their selected field of study. According to him, students without external financial assistance may face trouble paying their student debt. For this reason, he has created the ongoing Martin Helda Scholarship for Entrepreneurs.

“We provide scholarships to help students focus more and decide how to spend their free time. It is the opportunity for students to maximize their college experience. For example, students enjoying scholarships can spend more time with things like finding an internship, service-learning, volunteer opportunities, and more. Getting funding through our scholarship is possible for the students in the United States who plan on opening a business when they graduate. We would like to help out upcoming entrepreneurs who will face the challenge of launching a business while dealing with debt from school,” said Martin Helda.

Martin explained the reasons American Entrepreneurs should embrace the ongoing scholarship opportunity. He started by quoting Jessica Herrin, the founder and CEO of Stella & Dot, and said, “You have to see failure as the beginning and the middle, but never entertain it as an end.” He continued by saying, “Our work here is to ensure that all of our future entrepreneurs get what they need to move forward to turn their ideas into reality. That is why we have decided to announce the scholarship fund to the public. The scholarship for entrepreneurs is for students getting ready to start their businesses at the end of school. With the scholarship, students in the United States have an opportunity to get $1,000 financial award toward their tuition and other education fees.”

“To qualify for the ongoing scholarship fund, one has to be a current student in the United States. It is for university students and those in high school planning to start up their business when they graduate from college. Those interested in starting a business and beginning the road to become entrepreneurs can be eligible for scholarship fund from Martin Helda,” said a team member.

The scholarship announcement attracted the attention of many different people online. One person said, “Application for Martin’s scholarship is easy. To start, just go to the official scholarship page and click on the ‘Apply Now’ button. The winner will be awarded based on an essay contest. With the announcement about this offer, students can benefit, and hopefully more entrepreneurs will provide funding for the next generation of future business owners.”

Martin Helda is a celebrated entrepreneur and businessman. He has a commercial flooring company, All Bay Area Floors, which he has grown over the last 12 years. Go to the official website learn more about the Martin Helda Scholarship for Entrepreneurs.