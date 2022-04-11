Marvel at the works of 250 artists such as Tagore, MF Husain, Jayasri Burman and many more at ‘The Art India 2022’

While the internet has opened us up to enjoying artwork created all around the world, nothing will ever beat a real-life, first-hand experience. It’s time for all you art lovers to get your heart stolen at ‘The Art of India 2022’ festival, the country’s biggest art exposition. Celebrating the geniuses behind the most remarkable artwork from India, the impressive collection will span an expansive canvas from 250-plus artists, painters, muralists, sculptors, etc. spread over a resounding 75,000 sq ft space.

Scheduled from 11th to 15th April at the Helipad Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, the exhibit will display the works of pioneers such as Rabindranath Tagore, MF Husain Nandalal Bose, and M V Dhurandhar, stalwarts such as F N Souza, Krishen Khanna, Sakti Burman, Akbar Padamsee, as well as modern-day shapers of art movements like Anish Kapoor, Arpana Caur, Bose Krishnamachari, Sujata Bajaj, Paresh Maity, Jayasri Burman and many more.

Offering a fascinating insight into the social, intellectual, and historical frameworks on which art pins its visions, ‘The Art of India 2022’ fest welcomes passionate Indian art connoisseurs to come and appreciate the grandees of the field as well as the most promising young artists from the country who have made waves with their palette.

So, get ready to delve into a world you have never experienced before!