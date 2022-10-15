Masaba Gupta Launches Cosmo-Wellness Beauty Brand ‘Lovechild’

Lucknow – Masaba Gupta introduces her debut cosmo-wellness brand, LOVECHILD, with a varied product line of high-performance color cosmetics, skincare, and wellness solutions formulated for every age group, with colors developed to suit all skin tones to embrace indigenous characteristics. Honest, embracive, and playfully-vibrant packaging, the brand is made with empathy at its core, enabling a unique expression of self-love.

Created thoughtfully and responsibly with efficacious global ingredients, the brand offers an audience that embraces multiplicity in self-expression. Born to bridge the gap between makeup & skincare, the products are formulated as skin vestments; not only are they highly pigmented, high on performance and quality, but also clean, vegan, gluten, and cruelty-free.

The LOVECHILD product range includes an endless selection of Liquid Lipsticks enriched with skin-loving ingredients, Matte lipsticks formulated to give saturated color in just one stroke, and classic Nail Paints, that lets your nail breathe. For wellness, LoveChild has bottled novel ingredients that assist your skin and body needs by sliding easily into your everyday lifestyle. An Anti-Anxiety Oil with the relaxing goodness of Lavender, Intimate Wipes to keep you fresh all day, and a skin glow Face Mist to protect the skin’s natural barrier, with an acne control Face Mist to zap that zit!

The brand has also launched all-new Kajal, Eyeliner, and 100% Cellulose Aloe Fibre Sheet Masks.

LOVECHILD is a celebration of the mindset that believes in beauty as much as it does in overall wellness, both mental and physical. The founder, Masaba Gupta explains, “LoveChild as a term has been weaved into my destiny ever since I was born, and now it’s time to weave that destiny into a brand. For many years I’ve looked at this term negatively so I thought it was time to make it positive with a brand that would resonate with individuals who have been labeled all their lives too.”

While the brand is aspirational, LoveChild is also accessible for young millennials to get their hands on the signature Masaba aesthetics with the offerings starting at INR 100. With this endeavor, Masaba aims to reduce the barriers and social hesitations that come with approaching beauty and wellness for first-time enthusiasts. LoveChild intends on being a one-stop destination for all conversations on beauty and well-being, delving into self-love facets, nutrition, and nourishment by experts, wellness mantras, and more.