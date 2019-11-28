Masquerade Themed New Year Eve Celebrations at G Villas Manali

Welcome in 2020 with an exquisite and extravagant evening in the splendor of magnificent Masquerade theme party. This one-of-a-kind New Year celebration will be held at “G Villas Manali, city’s one of the top-rated boutique cottage, located just at Simsa in the heart of Manali.

Kunal Sharma, Owner of G Villas says, “Manali has never witnessed such kind of party. We are the first one to organize Masquerade party in Manali. Wrapped in the right decor and the Holiday spirit, G Villas Manali brings to its patrons a range of spectacular offerings to usher in the New Year in style and indulge in a world of splendour. Set to be an all-out celebration, one can expect nothing but the best of luxury and exquisite dining here. Offering to our patrons the most luxurious ball drop party in town, creating one truly unique Gatsby-like experience to ring in New year 2020. “