Massey Ferguson tractors signs on Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador

TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, the third largest tractor manufacturer in the world and second largest in India (by volumes), has announced a brand association with actor Akshay Kumar for Massey Ferguson tractors. Over the past 60 years, TAFE has been reshaping the agricultural landscape of India and the world with a global footprint across 100 countries and a cumulative sale of about 2.5 million tractors to date.

The globally renowned Massey Ferguson brand is one of the most iconic tractor brands, especially in India. Reputed for its superior and futuristic technology, international styling and ergonomics, the Massey Ferguson range offer robust performance and uncompromising quality with over 125 products and variants.

Acclaimed actor Akshay Kumar has endeared himself to fans across the world with immense mass appeal especially in rural India, where he is considered as the “King of Action” and compassionate social crusader. His acting style is a fine blend of sensitivity and heroic boldness. His roles range from the rugged hero to being the intelligent social transformer. His innate ability to handle challenging roles to meet the expectations of his fans has distinguished him as one of the most versatile actors of Indian Cinema.

This association between India’s iconic Massey Ferguson tractors and Akshay Kumar resonates well with their brand personalities. One rules every terrain and every task with ease, and the other portrays any role and character with absolute confidence and style. Versatile, dynamic and ready to take on challenges, both have withstood the test of time with ever-burgeoning popularity that stands testimony to their performance.

Speaking on the association, TR Kesavan, President& COO – Product Strategy and Corporate Relations, TAFE said: “Massey Ferguson tractors with its superior performance and modern engineering is an industry leader in agriculture, haulage, infrastructure and industrial applications. We believe a dynamic, powerful and accomplished brand ambassador like Akshay will help build a strong connect with our customers.”

On his association with the Massey Ferguson brand, Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar said, “I look forward to my association with the legendary Massey Ferguson tractors from TAFE, one of the pioneers in agriculture mechanization. Driving Massey Ferguson with a loaded trailer, I could truly understand what makes it India’s most loved tractor. It was evident why it enjoys such tremendous loyalty and pride of ownership by our farmers.”

TAFE’s association with Akshay Kumar for Massey Ferguson tractors will feature power-packed high visibility campaigns covering a series of television commercials, advertisements and digital promotions that will spotlight India’s favorite Massey Ferguson tractors and the world-renowned actor Akshay Kumar, embarking on a new journey together.