Mastel Hospitality and Ultima Asia Technology Form Strategic Partnership

Mastel Hospitality and Ultima Asia Technology (UAT) are pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership, to expand the Hotel Dashboard BI system to the Asia-Pacific region.

UAT, like Mastel Hospitality, focus on high quality IT solutions and services in the Hospitality industry. Since the establishment in 2017, UAT has worked closely with Hotel Chains and Individual Hotels providing IT infrastructure support and management as well as staff training and full-service support among other services.

The partnership between Mastel Hospitality, will enable UAT to directly sell and support the Hotel Dashboard Business Intelligence solution in the Asia-Pacific region.

UAT have also become official Qlik distributors enabling them to sell Qlik sense licenses for the Hotel Dashboard platform.

What is Hotel Dashboard?

Hotel Dashboard is a Business Intelligence solution aimed at the Hospitality Market, with direct integration to the Oracle Hospitality suite of products. Mastel Hospitality has developed analytics and dashboards for Opera 5, Opera Cloud and Simphony POS that don’t only extend the reporting capabilities of the solutions, but also allow the combination, centralization, and modelling of data.

Hotel Dashboard solves hoteliers’ limitations such as merging data from multiple software solutions into a centralized reports and dashboards. It overcomes challenges such as multiple currencies and configurations in different regions while recording historic exchange rates for future access and much more.

By offering a set of ready reports and analytics, Hotels gain a head start with fast implementation times and less development to build a corporate Business Intelligence system.