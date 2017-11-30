Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar launches SMAAASH

Brand Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar launched SMAAASH – India’s most popular urban sports park at the Ambience Malls in Vasant Kunj & Gurugram. After the recent acquisition, SMAAASH has transformed the earlier blues into the multi-sensorial experience of SMAAASH. There were double celebrations at the event, as the master blaster also unveiled the new brand logo of SMAAASH and the brand ethos of “Can’t Stop Playing.”

Shripal Morakhia, Chief Imagination Officer, SMAAASH Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., was visibly excited at the launch and said, “All the games here are like the three A’s of SMAAASH – Amazing, Aspirational and Awesome. We are the best place for celebrations, as one can eat, play and party, all under one roof. Also, considering the changing tastes of the consumers, we will be regularly introducing new gaming concepts. With our presence across 26 centres in 13 cities and growing, SMAAASH aims to change the way our country celebrates each day.”

The most worshipped cricketer in the world and SMAAASH’s Brand ambassador Sachin Tendulkar addressed the launch event and said ““SMAAASH is a great platform for people to de-stress and enjoy with friends and family. Redefining the concept of sports entertainment in the country, SMAAASH provides wholesome entertainment for sports lovers and thrill-seekers. I am excited about the addition of two new centres offering a smashing experience to all the patrons!”

The newly revived 50,000 sq. ft centres are the next links in the chain of the country’s premier urban sports parks. SMAAASH @ Ambience Gurugram has two exciting new Golf-based games – Golf Showdown and Mini Jungle Golf and SMAAASH @ Ambience Vasant Kunj has LaserBlast – a trippy Laser Tag arena for group games.

All the sports enthusiasts can experience a unique adrenaline rush with a variety of highly advanced virtual reality games like Finger Coaster, Jurassic Park, Walk The Plank and much more, at these outlets.

SMAAASH Cricket – the 360-degree cricket simulator is the only one where one can experience first-hand the exhilaration of facing cricket legends like Anil Kumble, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram and of course the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. The outlets also have Twilight Bowling – the very romantic and exhilarating UV lit bowling lanes, which will get many a heart racing.

Space maintains a vibrant balance between energizing and yet a chilled out ambiance, where one can hang with friends and family. Meanwhile, the in-house café and bar at SMAAASH will ensure that one enjoys hearty meals and heady drinks during the fun gaming sessions with the gang.

In NCR, SMAAASH already had three centers in Gurugram (Cyberhub and Sector 29) and in Noida (Mall of India), which are immensely popular with guests. SMAAASH in Vasant Kunj and Gurugram will attract the fun-loving and thrill-seeking consumers to come and experience a new level of entertainment with cutting-edge thrills.