Master Green Park in Sector 117 will provide boost to real estate

Noida: Real estate in sectors around Noida sector 117 got a fresh boost when Noida Authority announced that it would develop an 18-acre park with a butterfly design theme. To be ready by next year, the Master Green Park will have a cricket pitch, amphitheater, cafeteria, parking space, and convenience shops. The residents of sector 73, 75, 76, 77, 78, 116 and 115, 118, 120 will benefit from the development and the properties here are going to witness good appreciation in the short term.

Talking about the lifestyle change that this park will bring for this sector and adjoining sectors, Harvinder Singh Sikka, MD, Sikka Group, says, “Any infrastructural development in an area uplifts the real estate in and around the adjoining sectors. The park will bring in a healthy environment for the residents, and this will make others move to this sector. The nearby areas will also witness an appreciation in prices. We welcome the step taken by the Noida Authority for the betterment of Noida’s environment.”

In post COVID times, people are concerned about health and wellness; this park is going to provide an option for them to lead a healthy life as the park is going to have a play area with yoga, jogging, and an open gym. “People will be ready to spend an extra buck if they get facilities that help them value their lives. The worldwide pandemic has made everyone take notice of the fresh environment. The development of this park is going to have a positive effect on the real estate in the area,” says Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India Ltd.

The upcoming park will have parking for 200 vehicles, and toilets. According to the officials, 90% of the work is complete, and the park will be ready next year. Dhiraj Bora, Head, Marketing & Communication, Paramount Group, says, “This park will provide a boost for newer projects coming around sector 117. After the pandemic, people are looking for wellness amenities in the projects, and a park developed by the authority is an added advantage.”