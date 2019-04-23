Mastercard acquires Transfast

J.Sagar Associates (JSA)advised and assistedMastercard International Inc. (Mastercard) in connection with the Indian leg of 100% share acquisition of Trans-Fast Remittance Inc.(Transfast) for a base purchase price of USD 450,000,000 (Four Hundred Fifty Million Dollars).

Mastercard is a leading global payments & technology company that connects consumers, businesses, merchants, issuers & governments around the world.

Transfast is engaged in the business of providing cross border payment products for consumers and businesses and has a global presence including 2 subsidiaries in India.

The JSA team comprised Partner – Sidharrth Shankar, Principal Associate – Prakriti Jaiswal, Senior Associate – Srikant CV and Associates – Hema Priyadarshini Patnaik and Priya Nagpal