Mastercard and Getout System collaborate to enhance management of business travel for Indian enterprises

Mumbai, May 12 2023:Mastercard today announced its collaboration with travel and spend management firm Getout System to launch its proprietary Spends Ecosystem, the first SaaS-based platform with an integrated marketplace to service all stakeholders in the business travel space. By addressing challenges of cost, compliance, transparency, data control, and regulatory constraints, the platform will enable enterprises of all sizes to maximize the value of their spend and improve their financial health and workflows.

The Spends Ecosystem will allow enterprises to make payments which are automatically reconciled with a variety of controls aimed at ensuring risk-free and frictionless transactions. It will act as a one-stop-shop for travel bookings, payments, and compliances, with in-built digital workflows, budgetary and policy adherences, and simplified accounting and expense management.

Traditionally, business travel solutions have been disparate, time-consuming, and costly, with issues around policy compliance and transparency. However, the Spends Ecosystem, with end-to-end automation of business travel, will automate travel supplier and service provider payments, thereby increasing cash flow and reducing fraud risk for enterprises.