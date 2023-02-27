Mastercard and Vesta partner to deliver enhanced digital fraud detection solutions for Asia Pacific

Pune – 27th February, 2023 – Mastercard and end-to-end fraud protection platform Vesta have announced a new strategic partnership to deliver state-of-the art fraud management solutions for merchants in Asia Pacific.

The partnership will involve the integration of Mastercard’s Cyber & Intelligence (C&I) products and solutions into Vesta’s transaction guarantee platform, and will allow merchants to eliminate online fraud, approve more transactions and grow their business.

Mastercard’s partnership with Vesta also reflects the company’s ongoing investments in market-leading cyber capabilities that bolster the wider ecosystem. The combination of cyber security solutions, including behavioral biometrics, pre-dispute resolution, and identity verification, and Mastercard’s market expertise, will provide merchants with 100% fraud chargeback protection, whilst also incorporating transactional insights such as payment risk scores and pre-emptive chargeback alerts.

According to a recent study from Juniper Research, the total cost of ecommerce fraud to merchants globally will exceed US$48 billion in 2023, from just over US$41 billion in 2022. The study found that Asia Pacific accounted for 22% of global fraud.

With an increasing number of consumers choosing to shop online, verifying identity, protecting against data leaks and tackling fraud in real time has become a challenge for merchants.

The new partnership will address this problem and help simplify risk management for Asia Pacific-based merchants by providing Mastercard merchants with full protection before, during and after a transaction, while also offering an enhanced digital payment experience for consumers in the region and strengthening overall trust in ecommerce.

The service will be available to merchants in the second quarter of this year.