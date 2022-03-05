Mata Amritanandamayi Math volunteers tirelessly serving refugees from Ukraine

NEW DELHI / 5th March 2022 : Since the war started between Russia and Ukraine, volunteers with the Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Poland, Hungary, and Romania have been helping hundreds of Indian students and other refugees reach safety. In Poland, they are transporting the refugees by bus to Warsaw, Poland’s capital, and connecting Indian nationals with their embassy.

Bearing the harsh winter, the Polish volunteers stay put at the border to provide clothing, shoes, food, blankets, and other basic needs. They also arrange accommodation for those who do not have shelter. The volunteers are intent on aiding people who arrive after having travelled long distances to escape war zones.

Mata Amritanandamayi Math, which has a strong following in Poland in the form of Amma Polska Association (Amma Poland), is working constantly to help refugees of all nationalities flee the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Said Marcin Kroll, who is one of the volunteers leading the rescue efforts with the Amma Polska Association: “Thousands of people are coming to Poland from Ukraine, escaping war. They are crowding the streets here. We are Amma’s children in Poland. When we saw the plight of these people, we immediately decided to extend all possible help.

“We are working closely with officials of the city of Lodz and the Lodz humanitarian aid centre here in Poland. They are in constant touch with their counterparts in Ukrainian cities for Indians and other people needing to cross over to safety. When we got to know about the Indian students in Ukraine heading for the Polish border, we immediately got active, and safely escorted them all the way to Warsaw, helping them with all their essential needs.”

Said Swami Shubhamritananda, who is coordinating the Math’s activities in Europe: “It is really inspiring to see the dedication of Amma’s volunteers in Poland, Hungary and Romania in helping all the refugees and students who have crossed over to this side of the border.”

To lend support to the Amma Polska Association, volunteers from the Mata Amritanandamayi Math’s ashram in Germany are also making their way to the Polish borders. Sreepriya and Rohit, working in Munich, have taken time off to join the efforts.

“We are so happy that we can be of some service to our brothers and sisters crossing the border,” they remarked. “They have gone through so much in the last few days. The spirit of the volunteers has been amazing.”

Mata Amritanandamayi Math is a world-renowned spiritual, educational, and charitable organization established by the most revered Satguru, Her Holiness Mata Amritanandamayi Devi (also known as Amma).

Amma’s volunteers all over Europe have opened their doors to provide accommodation for the Indian students and send donations for essential aid.

At the Ukrainian border:

Poland: Amma Polska

marcinkrol97@gmail.com

+48 880 924 480

Hungary: Mathias Schneiderhann

+49 1573 6220686

Romania: Ela Ionescu

elaionescu2@gmail.com

+40 728 722257

MA Centres across Europe:

Centre Amma, Ferme du Plessis

28190 PONTGOUIN France

centreamma@etw-france.org

Centre Amma-Lou Paradou

RN7, 83170 Tourves

Email: contact@amma-louparadou.org

MA Center Germany

Seminarzentrum Hof Herrenberg e.V.

Hof Herrenberg 1

64753 Brombachtal

info@ammazentrum.de

Amma Zentrum München

Wehrlestraße 27, 81679 München

Email: muenchen-info@amma.de

MA Center, Switzerland

Ziegelhütte 1, CH – 8416 Flaach, mail@macenter.ch

MA Center Holland

Driebergseweg 16 A, 3708 JB Zeist

Email: centrum@amma.nl

MA Centre UK

40a Letchworth Drive, Bromley BR2 9BE

Email: info@amma.org.uk

Centrum van Amma België

Broekstraat 6, 9140 Tielrode, Belgium

Email: vriendenvanamma@telenet.be