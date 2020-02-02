‘Matchfinder’ brings in customer friendly initiatives of operational ease and pocket friendly match making!

Matchfinder Online Services Pvt. Ltd., – India’s fastest growing matrimonial site, has made its services more customer friendly by launching the State-of-the-art Matchfinder Customer Care Center and the innovative Rs 100 membership plan, in keeping with its motto of Best Matrimony with Cheapest Membership Plans. Both the offerings were launched by Chief Guest Ms Rashmi Gautam, Tollywood Actress & Anchor; on Friday at Matchfinder office at KPHB colony, Mr Rattaiah, Managing Director, Matchfinder Online Services Pvt. Ltd., and Mr A Vijay, Director, Matchfinder Online Services Pvt. Ltd., were also present on the occasion.

Mr A Vijay said, Matchfinder has been providing online match making services for the past five years, we have over 2 lakh profiles in our database. We are providing easy to use and secure matrimonial services to all the match seekers, registered users. We are launching the unique Rs 100 membership plan for the first time in the matrimonial business, there is no other site which provides such low cost membership. It is going to disrupt the market and take us to the next level. Users, to avail this plan need to log on to matchfinder.in and submit their biodata, then proceed to look for the life partner as per the person’s preferences, at that stage they need to pay Rs 100 and go ahead to contact the persons of their choice from the data shared. This will be a great convenience for all the marriage seekers. We also offer value added services like horoscope match making services, highlighting profiles and more.

Ms Rashmi Gautam said, earlier the saying was matches are made in heaven, but in the current circumstances match is being made on Internet. Like fast food or instant noodles, wedding for the current generation has to be conveniently and expeditiously done. So everyone is today inclined towards matrimony websites and amongst them the leading matrimony websites is Matchfinder. Off late our lifestyle has got complicated and hectic, so finding a partner is difficult. Even if the parents are given the consent to locate the partner, they too find it difficult to find the right match, so everyone is dependent on the matrimonial sites. matchfinder.in, is very easy to use, when you compare with other websites, this is user friendly and economical, Rs 100 is nominal amount to be honest. Matchfinder is extending all the facilities with the latest technology, has amazing options. The website has excellent profiles to pick the most suitable for everyone. This makes your life easier to find a partner, parents need not be hassled. Also you can be confident about background checks, their preferences, food habits, everything you can access on the website. So unmarried people can find their ideal partners on matchfinder.in, it is for everyone irrespective of their caste, creed, language, community etc.

The newly established Matchfinder Customer Care Center is equipped with the latest generation technology to enhance overall customer experience. The Center is manned by highly trained executives to ensure customer friendly interactions, which are multilingual. The Executives have good communication skills, excellent operational knowledge, an attitude of problem solving, besides patiently listening and providing appropriate responses.

The innovative Rs 100 Membership Plan, a first of its kind initiative for the customers, is a hassle free Profile matching opportunity in the community. By paying Rs 100, for the plan one can access contact details of an interested profile, which is valid for a period of three months. Once that is exhausted the customer can go for the any phone numbers through top-up again. To avail the option one just need to register with Matchfinder (https://www.matchfinder.in), purchase the plan to contact the matching profiles instantly.

These two initiatives of Matchfinder bring in operational ease and pocket friendly service for customers. They will enable a paradigm shift in the customer experience offered by the industry. The enhanced technology will ensure greater customer satisfaction and positive feedback in the community for Matchfinder, in the days to come. The new Rs 100 membership plan will put to an end the industry practice of extracting exorbitant registration fee from customers and leaving them feel despondent with the same irrelevant and repeat profiles, says Mr Rattaiah.