MathWorks Concludes 10th Annual MATLAB EXPO in India

MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists, successfully concluded the 10th India edition of its annual conference, MATLAB EXPO. The EXPO, one of India’s premier events for research and engineering communities, was hosted in Bangalore, Hyderabad on the 25th, 30th of April respectively and in Pune on 2nd May 2019.

MATLAB EXPO featured presentations and workshops by MathWorks technical professionals and customers on a broad range of topics and applications of MATLAB and Simulink. Engineers from Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India, Mahindra and Mahindra, NXP, Tata Motors, along with startups like Ather Energy, Onward Health etc. presented their success stories about how MATLAB and Simulink are helping them innovate and address today’s most difficult engineering challenges. Mike Agostini, senior manager application engineering at MathWorks presented the keynote address entitled ‘Beyond the “I” in AI’. The EXPO brought together engineers, scientists, and researchers to learn more about MATLAB and Simulink. The exhibition area showcased solutions from MathWorks partners.

Commenting on the event, Sunil Motwani, industry director at MathWorks, said, “We see MATLAB EXPO as a platform where engineers get a glimpse into how leading companies are using MATLAB and Simulink to constantly improve and innovate. This year, participants were very interested in ‘Deep Learning and Autonomous Systems’ and ‘Data Science and Predictive Analytics’ tracks. Customer presentations demonstrated pioneering usage of MATLAB and Simulink to develop complex systems for a range of commercial and defense applications. Through our solutions, we look forward to enabling more customers to showcase their success stories in the coming years.”