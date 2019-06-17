MATLAB Parallel Server with campus-wide license for academic research

MathWorks today announced expanded access to MATLAB Parallel Server to help speed academic research. Now all researchers and students at academic institutions with a MathWorks Campus-Wide License that includes MATLAB Parallel Server have unlimited access to scale MATLAB programs and Simulink simulations to clusters and clouds. The new flexible usage policy also extends to visiting professors and researchers from other academic institutions to enable collaboration.

MATLAB Parallel Server provides a seamless way to use additional compute resources to speed up research. Now faculty, researchers, and students across an entire campus can run an unlimited number of simultaneous MATLAB computational engines, called MATLAB workers, on clusters that run on university-owned clusters or on clouds such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. MATLAB Parallel Server offers access to cluster resources through the familiar MATLAB environment, provides the ability to run on multiple machines without algorithm changes, and helps to access cloud clusters or local high-performance computing (HPC) resources.

Expanded access also offers flexibility in working with academic researchers, students, and faculty from other institutions by offering them access to MATLAB and Simulink. Now these academicians can access MATLAB on authorized campus machines and university HPC clusters for their non-commercial work. This helps to support collaborative research projects across institutions and provides access on HPC infrastructure, where common data might be stored, without the complexity of checking if collaborators have a MATLAB license.

“Research has been the backbone of innovation across industries and, as these projects become more complex, researchers need the ability to scale and collaborate to be truly successful,” said Silvina Grad-Freilich, head of HPC marketing, MathWorks. “We believe that offering unlimited scaling and simplified collaboration helps us to best address the increasing parallel computing needs and joint working opportunities that today’s research projects demand.”

The extended access to scaling and collaboration is offered with all releases of MATLAB Parallel Server, including earlier versions of the product under its previous name of MATLAB Distributed Computing Server.

More information is also available at: