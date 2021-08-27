Matrimonial app, Betterhalf.ai creates buzz with new AR Viral Filter “My Future Partner’ at Zero marketing cost

Betterhalf.ai -India’s first and only “true-compatibility” matrimony app which has no intervention from parents – has boosted its social media engagement with the deployment of a new AR Filter – ‘My Future Partner’. As part of the strategic marketing move, the company incurred ‘zero’ marketing spend for the deployment of the filter that went viral to get 477.3M impressions within 90 days of its release.

Founded in 2016, Betterhalf.ai is India’s first and only matrimony-focused app that focuses on behavioural matching criteria – compatibility matching with likes, dislikes and interests of potential partners. The app uses advanced technology to create an improved user experience in the Indian matrimony market without the direct involvement of parents. Thus, as part of its idea of offering differentiated user experience, Betterhalf.ai has deployed ‘My Future Partner’ – an AR filter which predicts how one’s future partner will look like?

If you have the ‘My Future Partner’ filter saved, you can access it by launching the app and going to the camera (top left corner). The filter only works when it detects a face on the screen. So make sure you are using your front-facing camera, and tap and hold on the filter button.

Commenting on the buzz created on Instagram, Pawan Gupta, Co-founder of Betterhalf.ai said, “People especially independent urban Indians use social media for multiple purposes. They seek connections and fun at the same time that keep them engaged online. We are thrilled to have deployed an AR viral filter that attracted a huge number of urban millennials in just no time.”

The AR Filter has grabbed the attention of more than 13.4M females and 6 M male Instagram users. Moreover, the filter got 477.3M impressions with 41.9M opens and 10.9M captures. With no marketing spend, the filter also receive 384.4K saves and 275.8K shares on Instagram. More than 45 percent of users mainly belonged to the age group of 18-24 years and 35 percent of users from 13-17 years of age group.

Betterhalf.ai app combines a modern user interface that has taken the best of western dating apps while reinventing the matrimony experience for Indian singles. It boasts the world's fastest matching with a single click technology (US Patent) and features a premium pool of working professionals from more than 25,000 companies in India. Currently, the app has a user base of 750K urban millennials and facilitates over 2 million matches and approx 5 thousand marriages till date.