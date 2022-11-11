Matrimony reports revenue growth of 4.5% y/y in Q2 FY23

Chennai, November 11, 2022: Matrimony.com Limited, the leading online matrimony company, announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2022, as approved by its board of directors.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director said, “This quarter has been a subdued quarter due to seasonality. We will continue to leverage our new launches to enhance the momentum and at the same time provide the needed impetus for better customer experience. This will lead the way for improved overall performance”.

Key financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

Consolidated

• Billing at Rs 109.1 crores (decline of 6.3% q/q and growth of 2.2% y/y)

• Revenue at Rs 114.9crores (decline of1% q/q and growth of 4.5% y/y)

• Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 11.7 crores (decline of2% q/q and29.3% y/y)

Matchmaking

• Billing at Rs 106.6 crores (decline of 7% q/q and growth of 0.4% y/y)

• Revenue at Rs 112.5crores (decline of 1.5% q/q and growth of 3% y/y)

• Added 2.42 lakhs paid subscriptions during the quarter (decline of 3.5% q/q and growth of 8.3% y/y)

Other highlights

• Launched RainbowLuv matchmaking app for LGBTQIA+ community, to help them find a meaningful relationship

• Launched TechieMatrimony, an exclusive matchmaking service for the IT, software, and technology professionals, to help them find a match from the same profession

• BharatMatrimony won the Exchange4Media Pride of India – The Best of South Awards 2022

• BharatMatrimony’s #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi won the ‘Voice of Change’ recognition at the IndIAA Awards