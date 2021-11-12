Matrimony reports yet another good quarter

Matrimony.com Limited, the leading online matrimony company, announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2021, as approved by its board of directors.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director said, “This quarter has seen a good all-round performance. With a new footprint in Bangladesh and a new vernacular app in Tamil called Jodii, we expect to further increase traction for our members. This also demonstrates our focus towards executing our strategic priorities efficiently and accelerate growth”.

Key financial highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

Consolidated

Billing at Rs 106.8 crores (growth of 1.6% q/q and 10.5% y/y)

Revenue at Rs 110 crores (growth of 4.3 % q/q and 17.9% y/y)

Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 16.6 crores (growth of 19.9% q/q and 61.4% y/y)

Matchmaking

Billing at Rs 106.1 crores (growth of 1.3% q/q and 10.3% y/y)

Revenue at Rs 109.2 crores (growth of 4.1% q/q and 17.8% y/y)

Added 2.2 lakhs paid subscriptions during the quarter (growth of 4.4% y/y)

Other highlights