Matrimony’s Growth Momentum Continues In Q3

National, February 10th, 2022: Matrimony.com Limited, the leading online matrimony company, announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021, as approved by its board of directors.

x

Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director said, “Despite a seasonal quarter, our revenue growth was reasonably good on a Y/Y basis. Executing the strategic priorities with rigour and backing them with investments in the right areas, have made this possible. We expect growth momentum to further accelerate in Q4”.

Key financial highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021

Consolidated

x

Billing at Rs 107.4 crores (growth of 0.5% q/q and 7.3% y/y)

Revenue at Rs 108.5 crores (decline of 1.3 % q/q and growth of 12.2% y/y)

Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 11.5 crores (decline of 30.6% q/q and growth of 4.3% y/y)

Matchmaking

Billing at Rs 106.1 crores (flat q/q and growth of 6.3% y/y)

Revenue at Rs 107.2 crores (decline of 1.8% q/q and growth of 11.4% y/y)

Added 2.15 lakhs paid subscriptions during the quarter

Other highlights

Launched patent-pending feature “Acceptable Matches” to help member profiles be seen and contacted only by relevant matches