Matt Fitzpatrick wins 2022 Hero Shot at Albany

Bengaluru, 01 Dec 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick earned the Hero Shot at Albany championship, to kick off the 2022 Hero World Challenge. Fitzpatrick defeated Tom Kim in the final round, walking off with the championship thanks to a bullseye hit on the tricky, 87-yard shot into the wind.

Fitzpatrick defeated a star-studded field competing in the Hero Shot at Albany which also featured tournament host Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood, Billy Horschel, and Kim. The players took their best shots at a floating target in the pond between the ninth and 18th greens at Albany.

The first round of the Hero Shot featured each player taking six shots at the target, with balls landing in an outer ring worth 250 points, those coming to rest in the inner circle worth 500, and any ball splashing down in the two-foot-diameter cup worth 1,000. The sixth ball in each round – the “Hero ball” – was worth double points.

Hero World Challenge tournament rounds will be held Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Albany.