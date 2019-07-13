Mattlook newly launched beauty blush palette is hard to resist

Mattlook Cosmetics recently launched beauty blush palette. The new range is designed to give an even finish look to your skin. This dynamic palette comes in 12 shades and 1 palette contains 4 colours.

The USP of this product is the fact that shades are lightweight, easily applicable using even your fingertips, this product is absolutely perfect for summer as it hones your cheekbones beautifully, gifting you that enviable flush, stays on skin for a longer duration. Thus, it gives you confidence to wear it all day long.

The 12 exotic shades are smooth in texture and glides right on. Each shades group offers variety of shades and undertones, complimentary for all skin tones.

This new collection includes 12 beautiful shades. Which are available at an affordable price of 299Rs.

So without waiting for another moment include this blush to your Makeup kit!