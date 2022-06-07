Max Estates acquires ~10 acres of mixed use residential land parcel in Noida Total sales potential in excess of Rs. 1,300 Crores

7th June 2022, New Delhi: Max Ventures & Industries Limited (MaxVIL), one of the three holding companies of the $4-Bn Max Group, today announced that Max Estates Limited, the real estate arm of the company will acquire 100% of equity in Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited for Rs. 306 Crores. Post the acquisition, the said company will become a 100% subsidiary of Max Estates Limited.

Accord Hotels and Resorts Private Limited holds a fully paid up ~10-acre land parcel located in Sector 128, Noida, which will enable Max Estates to develop a mixed-use residential community.

This mixed-use residential project will have an estimated saleable area of ~1 Mn Sq. Ft. The project is planned to be developed in multiple phases with a total sales potential in excess of ~Rs. 1,300 Crores and will cater to the premium end of the residential market. The first phase is planned to be launched in first half of next calendar year and expected to be delivered within 3 years of launch.