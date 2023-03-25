Max Healthcare CMD Dr. Abhay Soi wins Forbes India ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award

Mumbai, March 25th, 2023: Max Healthcare Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Abhay Soi, has won the prestigious Forbes India ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ 2023 award. The Forbes India Leadership Awards honours and recognises outstanding entrepreneurial achievements across categories to emphasise on excellence, innovation and transformational leadership.

Dr.Soi’s exceptional leadership has been instrumental in propelling Max Healthcare’s growth trajectory, driving innovation, and delivering world-class healthcare services to patients. His visionary approach and strategic leadership have helped establish Max Healthcare as one of India’s most respected healthcare services companies providing cutting-edge medical services and compassionate care to patients nationwide.

Commenting on the recognition, Dr. Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare, said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Forbes India ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award 2023. This award reflects the collective efforts of our team at Max Healthcare and their unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. The vibrant Indian economy and the thriving start-up ecosystem is attracting a lot of interest from investors making it the best time to be an entrepreneur. I believe, we have a crucial role to play in fuelling India’s economic growth and contributing to the nation-building efforts. With a supportive business environment, helped by various initiatives of the Government, the possibilities are endless.”

The Forbes India Leadership Awards 2023 were held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. The event commenced with a welcome address by Mr. Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, followed by a keynote address by Dr. Rajiv J Shah, President, Rockefeller Foundation. The ceremony was attended by prominent industry stalwarts and was filled with insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions.