Max Healthcare launches community support initiative to feed thousands of underprivileged

Amidst a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Max Healthcare received an over-whelming response for its community support initiative to feed thousands of underprivileged across Delhi. This initiative, which commenced on April 1st, has seen successful distribution of 25,000 packed food parcels across the city since last one week. Cooked food packets were distributed in various J.J. clusters at Munirka, Rajender Nagar, Hauz Rani and Lado Sarai. This arrangement will continue till the lockdown continues.

This initiative is the brainchild of Mr Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare. Internal kitchens at Max Hospital, Saket and Shalimar Bagh units and the one at B L Kapoor Hospital prepare fresh and healthy meals that is packed and transported in special vehicles to various locations to be distributed. Along with meals distribution, a month’s supply of essential prescribed medicines has also been sent to Anand Ashram, located in Sector 58 in Gurgaon, a home for male inmates with psychological disorders on request received from the home.

Beginning with 2,000 meals on Day 1, the capacity was enhanced to 3,500 and 4,000 packed meals on Day 2 and Day 3 respectively and subsequently ramped up to 5000 meals a day post the third day. The parcels have been distributed by the hospital staff and those who are gathering to receive them are also being educated about the necessity to keep hands clean, not touch their eyes, nose and mouth; and the essence of social distancing.