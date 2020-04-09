Max Healthcare rolls out survey to screen and track the general population for COVID-19

New Delhi, 9 April 2020: Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the clinicians and scientists’ community have been in a race to research various aspects of this disease to explore possible prevention and treatment aspects.

This study initiated by Office of Research of MHC and Conceived and conceptualized by Dr. Sujeet Jha, Principal Director of Endocrinology, Diabetes, and Metabolism, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Saket & Dr Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director & Head Internal Medicine, a survey was designed for the general population including its own employees to screen and track for COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms. Time was of essence and it was very quickly rolled out even before lockdown was announced.

The survey has also been registered on the Clinical Trials Registry of India (CTRI) portal on 1st April 20, and data will be shared with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as soon as we get the requisite number of responses. This is the first observational COVID-19 project in India to be registered with the CTRI.

Dr Sandeep Budhiraja added “We at Max Healthcare are proud to fund and support

COVID related research and have embarked on many other studies on molecular levels, Clinical trials after the approval by the regulator”.

The survey has been divided into two arms: one for MHC workers and the second for the general population. Voluntarily participation was used to declare symptoms or the lack there of. The main aim is to reach out to maximum number of people, monitor symptoms and understand the disease pattern. This survey would be soon be uploaded in App as well.

Speaking on this initiative, Dr. Sujeet Jha, said, “We very quickly collected the baseline data through a form which was shared with staff via WhatsApp or Email which will now be followed by a weekly follow up form for up to 8 weeks.”

This study so far, has had participation from 1865 with follow up healthcare workers of MHC with none reported positive so far on survey and around 7 reported Flue like symptoms and 3 had tests but none reported positive. Over 1200 members of the general public have already enrolled on to this study in just 6 days with 2 reporting positives on survey.

All the enrolled participants are being followed up by the IMT resident doctors at MHC.

The survey will continue till the pandemic ends.

‘Max Healthcare would encourage the general public to fill these details and play their part in contributing to society at large. It is only clinical research that will help prevention of further spread of this disease.

