Max Healthcare to Begin admissions for Covid-19 patients from Friday, 27th March 2020

Max Healthcare, one of India’s leading private healthcare network, will begin admissions of Covid-19 patients starting tomorrow, 27th March 2020. The treatment will be available in specially designated isolation wards of their hospitals – East block of Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket and Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj. The units are well-equipped with isolation beds, adequate supply of personal protective gear, ventilators and trained staff to support any complex positive cases. Max Labs will also begin testing for COVID-19 for samples collected from four units across Delhi-NCR. The testing samples will be collected at selective Max Hospitals – Saket, Gurgaon and Patparganj.

Speaking about the development, Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director – Max Healthcare said, “With this initiative we aim to lend a helping hand to the government in fighting against this colossal pandemic by admitting Covid-19 positive patients at two hospitals across our network for treatment. While, this is a challenging situation for all healthcare professionals, we are equipped with sufficient supply of ventilators, ICU and ward beds trained medical professionals and motivated clinicians. We have already streamlined numerous processes such as isolated designated areas, also known as, Flu Clinics for first level screening process of patients suspected of having the virus. These are testing times for the entire human race all across the globe. We hope this will help the country as a whole tackle the disease more efficiently.”

We will keep adding bed/wards in case there is a surge in the number of COVID-19 positive patients.