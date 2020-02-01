Max Healthcare’s focus on cancer care and enthusing the spirit of ‘I am and I will’ amongst cancer survivors

New Delhi, February 1, 2020: Cancer is emerging as a significant health problem with incidence expected to double every 20 years. The current incidence stands at 125 per 100,000 population per year and cancer accounts for over 6 percent of total deaths. In such a scenario, it is imperative that public and private healthcare institutions make it a mission to fight this disease effectively and put in place mechanisms which not only spread awareness for prevention and early diagnosis, but also show the path for timely and effective redressal.
Max Healthcare has built its oncology department from a small team of only 10 clinicians and 25 beds to 100+ clinicians and 400+ beds under the able leadership of Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care. The team comprises of experts in the field of surgical, medical and radiation oncology along with palliative care physicians, psychologists, intensivists, nursing staff, physiotherapists etc. Over the years, our patients and their families have also helped us develop a strong support group program which works closely with us on a day to day basis.
The most promising feature of the team is the formation of Disease Management Groups (DMG). Each DMG has doctors from all specialities who focus on a particular group of organs such as Head and Neck, Breast , Gastrointestinal, Hematolyphoid DMG etc. In this way, they are able to bring high level of expertise in patient care and improve clinical outcomes while contributing to cutting edge research. For example, the Hematolyphoid DMG has performed more than 500 Bone Marrow Transplants in the last decade including autologous and allogeneic transplants.
Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care says, “Recent data shows that developing countries are facing a sharp increase in cancer incidence. But at the same time, there have been numerous advancements in cancer care. However, majority of our population is not able to avail the benefits of these developments due to sheer lack of knowledge and myths associated with the subject. We, at Max Healthcare, are striving to bridge this gap by spreading awareness about the importance of early detection.”
He adds, “In the recent past, the fusion of sciences has offered new solutions for better diagnostics and enhanced understanding of tumor biology. In this era of precision medicine, the application of genetics, molecular oncology, immunotherapy and precision medicine has given us a lot of tools to treat cancer and we are trying to leverage this information to serve our patients better.”
|Technologies
|Virtual Tumour Board
|da Vinci Surgical Robot
|Computer Navigation Assisted Bone Tumor Surgery –
|S. No.
|Case
|Doctor
|Synopsis
|
|6 year old boy who fought bone cancer
|Dr. Vivek Verma, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedic Oncosurgeon, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali
|
|
|19 year old boy with recurring bone cancer
|Dr. Vivek Verma, Senior Consultant – Orthopaedic Oncosurgeon, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali
|
Over the years, Max Healthcare has been actively working towards offering international standard of healthcare facilities in different regions across the country. The leading healthcare player organizes numerous health-camps, OPDs and screening camps in different part of North India.