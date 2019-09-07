Max Hospital Gurugram raises awareness on cancer prevention

Leading healthcare player in the North, Max Hospitals, Gurugram today, organized a public awareness drive/campaign at Rewari to address the rising trends of cancer, detection, treatment, advancements made and prevention of the deadly disease. Present on the occasion were Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Director, Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Gurugram.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data, cancer burden has doubled over the last 26 years. In 2016, India had 14 lakh cancer patients, and the number is increasing. Breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, and lung cancer together constitute 41 per cent of cancer burden in India. In India, there are 450,000 follow-up patients every year and the annual registration of new patients in India is 50,000, with limited oncology specialists.

Haryana alone contributes to around 39% of the mortality due to cancer in India. And approximately it is estimated that around 17 lakh new cancer cases will be registered by 2020, and Haryana is expected to contribute for around 6 lakh new cases by then. The main reason may be attributed to the rapid industrialization and poor sanitation especially in the areas including Gurugram, Rewari, Panipat, Sonepat, Karnal and Faridabad.

“There is a rise in number of patients suffering from some type of cancer and due to lack of awareness people usually neglect the early symptoms and often reach a hospital at an advanced stage of the disease. It is important to understand and spread awareness about cancer treatment and the ways to prevent it with slight lifestyle modification and self-examination. While better and advanced technologies are available, it is equally important to spread the message of early detection as the symptoms get neglected & are diagnosed late,” said Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Director, Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Gurugram

Most of the patients lack awareness about the advanced treatment options available to treat cancer. Max Healthcare has treated thousands of patients in the past two years and most of them are leading an improved quality of life. People need to be educated about the risk factors and importance of early detection in managing such all types of cancers. People need to be aware of the initial symptoms in order to prevent future complications. As ignoring the initial symptoms can lead to development of lumps and can convert into malignant tumors causing cancer.

“With limited oncology specialists in India, over 5 lakh follow up patients turn up annually and an annual registration of 3 lakh new patients have been seen. People should be aware and understand that with the latest & advanced treatment options available; it is possible to get disease free and lead an improved quality of life even in complicated cases. Minimally invasive techniques like the linear accelerators, computer aided advanced techniques like cyberknife etc have revolutionized the due course of treatment for cancer.” Said Dr Bhawna Sirohi, Director, Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Gurugram

Max Hospital Gurugram has recently launched a state-of the art, innovative daycare cancer centre in gurugram, which will not only cater to patients from Gurugram but also to the patients from neighboring districts of Rewari, Jhajjar and Mewat.

With state of the art technology, specialized clinical approach and best in class diagnostic abilities, Max Healthcare is well equipped to spot even the most menial forms of cancer and at the same time, treat the most advanced cases. Max Healthcare has the advantage of the 14 hospital network and its tertiary care abilities across specialties which make for a very comprehensive healthcare offering.