Max Hospital launches ‘state-of-the-art’ Onco- Daycare

Leading healthcare provider of North India, Max Healthcare;today launched a state-of-the-art, innovative daycare cancer centre right in the heart of Gurgaon. The centre marks Max Healthcare’s expansion into standalone Oncology care. The centre will cater to patients not only in Gurgaon but also the neighbouring districts of Rewari, Jhajjar and Mewat. Mr. Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare inaugurated the centre. Also, gracing the event with their presence, were Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman – Max Institute of Cancer Care, Saket and Dr. BhawnaSirohi, Director – Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Gurgaon.

The new clinical model will be at par with the best in class available technology and clinical expertise along with personalised care in an ‘’un-hospital’’ like environment so that it can cater to the growing needs of patients in the neighbourhood. The amenities available at this centre are intended to enhance patient experience, while they are undergoing therapy for cancer. Some of these services include – rapid diagnostics for cancer detection on the same day, screening packages within 2 hours and DMG (disease management groups). Additionally, a 24X7 chemo-helpline answered by trained doctors and nurses will ensure that existing patients, many of whom are elderly, are provided free services round the clock in case of emergencies. With Integration of @Home services, continued care for patients as and when they require will also be ensured.

An in-house video conferencing facility will help connecting our specialists to conduct tumour boards from across network hospitals as well as with international oncologists of repute. The initial plan is to run this as a daycare facility from 8 am to 5 pm and then extend as per patient requirements. Having an in-house onco-pharmacist stationed at the nursing centre will make the task of administering drugs much faster. Max Healthcare was the first in India back in 2009 to introduce oncology-pharmacy in the country. The current daycare has an international level admixing facility with an in-house onco-pharmacist with inputs from the internationational pharmacist

Speaking about the launch, Dr. BhawnaSirohi, Director – Medical Oncology, Max Hospital, Gurgaon, says,“Cancer is a growing disease burden in India and worldwide. Presently, there are more than a million cancer cases in India and 17.3 lakh new cases of cancer are estimated to occur by 2020. For cancer patients, determination and the will to fight is half the battle won. Therefore, the thematic ambience has been tailored to be soothing and pleasant for the patients and is quite unlike any hospital in this neighbourhood. All chemotherapy chambers have natural lighting in abundance which will help boost a patient’s morale and aid faster recovery of the individual.”

With an emphasis to connect and bond with the community at large, the focus for this centre will also be to extend free transport services for the elderly patients to the Saket facility for radiotherapy and PET CTs.