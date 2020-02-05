Max Hospital, Vaishali joins hands with Sashakt Foundation to organise a fun filled day for brave cancer survivors

Cancer is a disease that impacts one’s physical, mental and emotional psyche. It also puts a great burden on the person’s loved ones. Fighting against the disease takes immense strength and determination from one’s end. Therefore, in order to pay tribute to such survivor’s bravery and willpower, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali on the occasion of World Cancer Day, organised a multi-sport event at Vivekanand School, D-block, Anand Vihar, in association with Sashakt – an Ovarian Cancer Foundation. Gracing the event with their presence were Dr Gaurav

Agarwal, VP- Operations, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali and Max Multi Speciality Centre, Noida along with the Chief Guest –Rajeev Khandelwal, Actor.

The event included over 30+ activities that were exclusively planned for cancer patients and survivors, which included cricket, basketball, tennis, aerobics, zumba, yoga, etc. The event kicked off at 9:00 AM. The event commenced till 3:00PM, and each participant was gifted a Warrior Kit which consisted of a t- shirt, certificate of participation and other goodies.

Addressing the audience at the event Dr. Gaurav Aggarwal said “Cherishing every moment of life is what one learns from the survivors. The event was marked successful with the presence of more than 300 participants (number of people). People often lose hope when they hear the term Cancer. However, it is no more a disease that is incurable. People need to be aware about the symptoms and ensure regular check-ups for early detection. In majority of cancer cases in the country, delayed diagnosis is the primary cause of mortality. Timely screening, vaccination, early diagnosis are all integral in reducing the occurrence cancer. Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, has taken this initiative to support cancer survivors in their journey.”

According to National Health Profile, 2019, there has been an overall rise of over an astonishing 300% in cancer cases in the past one year. With rising incidence of cancer, it is imperative to spread awareness about the disease and share survivor stories to motivate the ones battling the disease. The key objective of the event is to salute the indomitable strength and celebrate the champion in every Cancer patient and survivor. While the incidences of cancer are on a rise globally, the occurrence of ovarian cancer is the third largest among women in India. Hence, it is essential that women are made aware of the factors leading to the disease and accordingly, take precautionary steps to keep themselves safe.

Megha Ahuja, Founder, Sashakt said, The Ovarian Cancer Foundation “if you get to know someone has cancer, we link it to death and pity. But in real being a Cancer Crusader is synonymous to unbeatable strength and never give-up attitude and that’s what we are trying to signify through Sashakt Warrior Championship in which hundreds of Cancer Survivors and Patients will compete in multiple sports living their identity beyond Cancer. I am looking forward to be a part of this existing extravaganza.”

Meanwhile, Rajeev Khandelwal, Advisory Board Member, Sashakt said The Ovarian Cancer Foundation “It is a great to see a lot of people participate in this programme, and I am really excited to be a part of this. I whole heartedly thank all those who are participating in this programme because your strength and will-power is an inspiration to many who are living with cancer. You all inspire others to not lose hope in life. You all are in a way making people aware that cancer can be defeated.

Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali collaborated with Sashakt, a foundation dedicated towards spreading awareness on ovarian cancer. Their goal is to empower by educating about the disease, importance of early diagnosis and treatment by supporting Cancer survivors throughout the process of their recovery. Over the years, many endeavours have been taken by Max Super Speciality, Vaishali, to spread awareness on cancer through health camps andhealth talks.