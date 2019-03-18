Max Hospital Vaishali organized interactive session on awareness about kidney ailments

Highlighting the rising incidences of chronic kidney ailments and increasing number of patients seeking renal transplant every year, Max Hospital Vaishali organized an interactive session on the occasion of World Kidney Day.

To spread awareness about the complications of renal problems and the ways to curb it, present on the occasion were– Dr Manoj K Singhal- Director, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant and Dr Neeru P Aggarwal- Director, Nephrology, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali, along with Dietitian Charu Dua and various patients who underwent treatment for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

The two-hour interactive session included various discussions and many people asked various questions related to prevention and treatment of kidney diseases. The patients undergoing treatment for kidney diseases also shared their journey and ways to keep the kidneys healthy.

“Apart from controlling the factors like hypertension and diabetes, reducing salt intake in their diet can keep one away from these ailments and prevents kidney and heart damage. Instead of bingeing on processed food, it is recommended to opt for fresh fruits and vegetables that keep the body well hydrated. Maintaining a healthy fluid intake helps the kidney in the process of detoxification which otherwise may increase the risk of kidney diseases. Smoking cessation is one of the important aspects as smoking slows down the blood flow to the kidneys and impairs their normally functioning ability and is linked to triple the risk of kidney damage and various types of cancers.” Said Dr Manoj K Singhal- Director, Nephrology & Kidney Transplant, Max Super Specialty Hospital

Post interactive session also included diet recipes demonstrations for healthy kidney health by Dt Charu Dua.

“With the rising trend of non communicable like diabetes and hypertension, medications to such ailments have increased the burden of kidney diseases. According to the recent data provided by Indian Council of Medical Research data (ICMR), incidence of diabetes and hypertension among the urban Indian Population has grown up by upto 20% in the last year and accounting for over two-third of the cases of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD). With rising prevalence of various life style diseases in India, prevalence of kidney disease has also almost doubled in the last decade and is expected to rise further.” Said Dr Neeru P Aggarwal, Director, Nephrology and Renal Transplant, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Vaishali.