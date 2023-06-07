Max Life extends claims support for Odisha train accident victims

New Delhi, 7th June 2023: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company”), stands in solidarity with the people impacted in the Odisha train accident and has extended swift claims support to them and their families. The Company has established a dedicated claims support desk and appointed a nodal officer to simplify and expedite the claims payments.

To ensure quick claim settlement, some basic requirements are:

Any evidence from Government/Designated District officials of the State Government or Hospital Authorities/Municipal Record showing death due to the Train Accident.

Claim Intimation Form/Claimant Statement (with Bank Details)

Photo ID Proof of Nominee/Beneficiary

The victims’ families can reach the Company’s representatives by calling 0124-4219090 (extn: 9699) or (+91) 7428989574. They can also email their claims with the following documents at – claims.support@maxlifeinsurance.com, or directly to the Nodal Officer – Meenakshi.gupta1@maxlifeinsurance.com.

Additionally, claimants can also connect with Mr. Chitta Mohanty from the Bhubaneswar branch for further details.

Name: Mr. Chitta Mohanty

Branch Address: Plot D, 1st Floor (Above Reliance Fresh), Hotel Crystal Complex, Baramunda, H B Colony, Dist. Khurda, Bhubaneshwar – 751003, Orissa

Email ID: chitta.mohanty@maxlifeinsurance.com

Mob No: +91-8941990412