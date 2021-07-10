Max Life Insurance Re-imagines Training for New-Age Agent Advisors with ‘Max Life Ace Talk’

Bangalore: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. (“Max Life” / “Company”), launches a new training transformation program for its agency channel with the unique ‘Max Life Ace Talk’ initiative. The talk series aims to showcase inspirational stories by Max Life’s top agent advisors to a network of upcoming agent advisors, fueling inspiration from personal stories of success and professional journeys.

The series developed under ‘Project Navodaya’ seeks to re-imagine the Agency Channel business at Max Life by helping the vertical achieve scale, growth in market share, and profitability. The project further follows a four-pronged approach towards training transformation, agent advisor recruitment, top agent advisor growth, and digital competence.

V Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, Max Life Insurance said, “The launch of ‘Max Life Ace Talk’ demonstrates our continuing commitment to digitize, grow and develop our agency force, which is the backbone of our organization. For the new-age agent advisor, getting the right training and technology will make all the difference. With these programs, we seek to build a community of successful mentors who can inspire younger advisors with their stories of talent and success.”

Delivered virtually across various regions, ‘Max Life Ace Talk’ focuses on a range of attitudinal topics such as discipline in life insurance, emotional intelligence, preparation required to attain higher case size, business performances, and others. Some of the upcoming topics for the talk series include – ‘Insurance as a noble profession’, ‘habits of a successful life insurance advisor’, ‘life after retirement, ‘exploring health and wellness, amongst others.

