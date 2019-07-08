Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj Launched CTVS (Heart Surgery) OPD services

Delhi’s prestigious Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj today announced the launch of medical consultation services by leading Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeon – Dr. VikasKumar Keshri, CTVS Surgeon, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi who specializes in Adult and Paediatric open heart surgery and Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Techniques. Heart is one of the most intricate structures of human anatomy and cardiac surgeries are often considered highly risky and complex. But, with advancement in medical techniques and procedures, open heart surgeries are now possible with very small incision and without having to cut open the chest bone of the patient.

Heart disease is one of the leading cause of death in India and there are various kinds of cardiac disorders like – Angina, Arrhythmia, Atrial Fibrillation, High Blood Pressure, Cardiomyopathy, High Cholesterol, Heart Valve Problem, Myocardial Infarction (heart attack), Heart Failure (Congestive heart failure or CHF)etc,.Open heart surgery has proven to be extremely successful in treatment of coronary artery diseases, valve diseases and many of the congenital heart diseases like – Atrial Septal Defects, Ventricular Septal Defects (commonly known as ‘hole in heart)’, tetralogy of fallotetc to name a few.Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Techniques are extremely beneficial for patients as the procedure requires less time, less blood loss, less pain and patient has to spend considerably less time in the ICU and hospital after the surgery. The surgery leaves a very small scar and can be easily disguised under the clothes preventing the patient from any self-image issues. In fact, most patients resume their jobs and duties much faster and with renewed confidence and self-love.

Talking about the initiative, Dr. VikasKumar Keshri, CTVS Surgeon, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi said,“Heart is the central unit with one of the most crucial function in human body. While most patients are aware of the importance of healthy diet, regular exercise and good lifestyle in keeping ones heart healthy, unfortunately when it comes to implementation they fail. Lack of attention, awareness and delay in seeking treatment can often be very detrimental in case of congenital heart diseases.

Talking about lifestyle related disorders in adults, he added “Among the heart diseases occurring in adults the Coronary Artery Disease is a very common and when clubbed with co-morbidities like hypertension and diabetes, it may lead to heart attack which may be fatal. Treatment of coronary artery disease is possible by bypass surgery and now the most advanced and latest technique of ‘Total Arterial Bypass’, which is superior to all other methods is also available at the Max Super Speciality hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi.”

Infection of heart valves in the childhood also is a very common cause of heart valve problems which becomes evident in adult life.

Dr Vikas Keshri has earlier got training of heart surgery at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences New Delhi and specialises in Adult and Paediatric open heart surgery and Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery Techniques. He is available for consultation on second Thursday of every month at the Max Patient Assistance Center, Shree Diagnostic Center, near SanatanDharmMandir, Hospital Road Gwalior. Dr Vikas Keshri appeals to public to avoid smoking and chewing tobacco, eat healthy food, do regular physical exercises or morning walks, seek advice of a specialist doctor and if required, take medications regularly to stay healthy