Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, launched its multi-specialty OPD in Sonipat

Sonipat: Pioneering in providing the latest in healthcare services across Delhi NCR and North India, Max Super Specialty Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi has now extended its services at Sonipat with the inauguration of its Multi-speciality OPD at Saxena Hospital, Sonipat.

The multi-specialty OPD which will be functional from today is aimed at benefiting the residents of Sonipat and its neighboring areas. The OPD consultations will allow an ease of access for the local, especially amid the pandemic. This will also drastically cut down on travels for orthopaedics – neurosurgery-related consults for both patients and their caregivers.

Extending their services to the people of Sonipat is yet another patient centric step taken by the Hospital to deliver quality healthcare through world-class services.

Amid the pandemic fear, the doctors from Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh will be present physically and the OPD will function following all the safety norms. The OPD services were inaugurated in the presence of Dr. Ashish Jain, Director, Orthopaedics & Joint Replacement & Dr. Amit Gupta- Principal Consultant, Neurosurgery.

Through this OPD service, we hope to spread awareness about the importance of early detection in orthopaedic diseases, as ortho pains are often neglected by people until it causes distress. We would like to take this opportunity to sensitize society about the increasing orthopaedic problems in India. Today’s generation leads a sedentary lifestyle – long hours are spent sitting in the same position, mostly in a wrong posture, at workplaces. In addition, late-night shifts, smoking, long hours in front of the computer and irregular eating habits are making orthopaedic problems a lifestyle disease. As a result, relatively younger people are developing joint disorders and knee pains and age groups suffering from bone diseases are getting younger. Both men and women lose their bone density by 0.3 to 0.5 percent after the age of 35.” Said Dr. Ashish Jain, Director, Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh

The main objective of setting up such OPD services in Sonipat is to extend the best services to those who were travelling for consults is not a viable option. Highly experienced and well-qualified doctors from Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh have already created their own milestones and are now inclined towards serving society for ensuring better health.

Dr. Amit Gupta addressed the masses and shed light on the growing incidence of neurological ailments including acute stroke, Brain tumor, head injury, disc prolapse, spine issue, neck and back pain and spine injury among many others, amongst people in tier III cities. Emphasis was laid on the rising cases of neurological problems among all age groups and timely intervention is the key to treatment.

“Awareness about the symptoms of neurological disorders and the importance of timely intervention should be made more prominent among the masses. We would like to take this opportunity to sensitize the public about the importance of early detection and its role in treatment outcomes. With recent advancements made in the field of neurosurgery, minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of Brain tumors have been emerging as one of the best methods of treatment. Outreaching through the OPD services, the patients and local residents will be highly benefitted.” Said Dr Amit Gupta- Principal Consultant, Neurosurgery, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh.