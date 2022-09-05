MAXHUB’s Smart Classrooms, 220” LED Wall and Video Conferencing Devices showcased for first time in India at Infocomm’ 2022 India

Mumbai, 5th September 2022: MAXHUB, a provider of collaborative communication and interactive classroom and corporate delivery solutions, will be present at Infocomm 2022 India, at Bombay Exhibition Centre from September 5 to September 7, 2022. The event provides a robust platform which revives businesses and connects exhibitors to a valuable buyer community and creates an atmosphere conducive to networking. MAXHUB showcased the state-of-the-art Integrated Classroom Solutions portfolio at the event. These solutions enable SMART Classroom to become SMARTER and include integrated technologies that are ideal for usage in environments like retail, education, hospitality, conferencing, etc.
MAXHUB has brought an array of EdTech products on the occasion of Teacher’s Day at the event. They unveiled India’s first disruptive and one-of-a-kind solutions for the educational system, which will support the crafting of futuristic classrooms for a better future. 86″ Panel with Blackboards, Tracking Cameras, Omni-Directional Microphones, Stereo Speakers and Recording Device were on display.
Complete Smart Classroom Solution with Recording and LIVE Broadcasting capabilities will truly transform the education landscape.
At the event, mesmerizing 220″ LED Wall will be at displaywhich literally will steal the show. The newly launched 75″ and 98″ LED Non-Touch Display Solutionsare also on display inCorporate and Airport Scenario. Whole updated line of Video Conference Devices will all be present at the event for customers to experience.
Talking about the event, Mr AvinashJohri, Executive Director (CVTE India and & SAARC Region), said,“We are thrilled to participate in InfoComm 2022, India. The expo provided a platform for displaying our collaboration and communication solutions, and got the opportunity to collaborate with other stakeholders who need integrated solutions and experience real products in real time. We aim to facilitate students and educators in exploring and understanding new technologies that can enable educators to provide quality education to students. This will also help students become aware of technologies they can use in their professional lives. We are positive that the solution’s richness will help businesses operate their operations more effectively.”