Maxima Brings the Perfect Smart watch for Fitness Enthusiasts With the Launch Of Max Pro X5 On Amazon India

New Delhi: One of the world’s largest watch manufacturers, Maxima Watches, announced the launch of its brand-new smartwatch Max Pro X5 on Amazon.in today. Featuring a superior design, this offering from Maxima Watches, now available on Amazon Fashion, is a delight for customers who are constantly looking at making a fashion statement. The special (limited time) launch price of Max Pro X5 is Rs. 2999.

The smartwatch packs a large 1.7” HD display with brightness topping 450 nits, making it bright and clear even on the sunniest of days. Max Pro X5 is built with a high-density ABS case material with a metal coating, available in some lively colours including grey, black, blue, and rose gold. An advanced Realtek chipset powers the Max Pro X5, which makes it speedy, smooth, and bug-free. It also structures a strong battery life of up to 15 days, so users do not have to worry about charging the smartwatch.

The smartwatch has received an international standard rating of IP68, which means that it can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and is resistant to submersion up to a depth of 1.5m underwater for up to 30 minutes. Additionally, the watch has an in-app GPS feature and boasts 10+ sport modes. All these enticing features make this smartwatch perfect for a variety of needs, especially for customers who are adventure and sports enthusiasts.

“We are excited to launch the Maxima Max Pro X5 smartwatch on Amazon Fashion. We are constantly striving to improve efficiency and create superior value for our customers. With this latest addition to our smartwatch portfolio, we continue to offer the best of technology at affordable price points and cater to the ever-growing fashion and style needs of our customers. Customer experience remains the priority for us and we want to be a part of their holistic journey helping them make the right health and lifestyle choices. Additionally, we remain committed as always to ensuring the safety of our customers and we believe e-commerce is the best way to deliver a wider selection of products while upholding the tenets of safety and social distancing”, said Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India.

Talking about the launch of their latest smartwatch on Amazon Fashion, Manjot Purewal, Managing Partner of Maxima Watches said, “We are very excited to announce the launch of our latest performance smartwatch – The Max Pro X5. We have spent considerable time developing this product and packed it with Superior Tech, an amazing large super bright screen topping 450Nits, and incredible features that deliver superior value. We are always looking to exceed our customers’ expectations, and with Max Pro X5, I believe we have done so again.”

Max Pro X5 comes with an Advanced LC11 heart-rate sensor that delivers accurate heart rate and SpO2 readings. Comfortable to wear, the smartwatch also features Intelligent AI Sleep Monitoring, which allows its users to track their sleeping habits and make the right adjustments to create a healthy sleeping schedule.

The smartwatch also allows its users to check their social media notifications and comes with the Maxima Smartwear App that has its own perks. Maxima is known for its unparalleled quality and finesse and Max Pro X5 upholds the same exceptional standard as its predecessors while offering a boatload of new features.